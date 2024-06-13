GA police searching for missing 17-year-old, 2-year-old not seen in more than a week

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a 17-year-old girl and a toddler who vanished more than a week ago.
Cerenydi Thornton and Zylani Thornton, 2, were last seen in Douglas, Georgia on June 7.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said they could be in the Valdosta or Tifton areas.
Cerenydi is described as 5′3″ and 115 pounds. She has pierced ears and a tattoo on her right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office 912-384-4227 or call 912-384-7675.
