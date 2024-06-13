GA police searching for missing 17-year-old, 2-year-old not seen in more than a week

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a 17-year-old girl and a toddler who vanished more than a week ago.

Cerenydi Thornton and Zylani Thornton, 2, were last seen in Douglas, Georgia on June 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said they could be in the Valdosta or Tifton areas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cerenydi is described as 5′3″ and 115 pounds. She has pierced ears and a tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office 912-384-4227 or call 912-384-7675.

Judge sentences former officer to life in prison for murder of 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl The judge sentenced Bryant to life without parole, plus 12 months.









©2024 Cox Media Group