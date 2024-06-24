GA police officer arrested for DUI, placed on leave

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been arrested for driving under the influence earlier this month.

Georgia State Patrol arrested Glynn County Officer Devin Batten on June 16 just around 3:30 a.m. off Altama Avenue and Emery Dawson Road.

That same day, Batten’s equipment was taken away and he was placed on administrative leave.

Batten joined the department in 2022.

Officers are continuing to investigate Batten’s arrest to determine his future with the department.

Anyone with knowledge about this case is asked to contact Glynn County Police, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645.

