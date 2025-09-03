GA offering $6M in assistance for homeowners who suffered damages in 2023 tornadoes

GEORGIA — Georgia homeowners who suffered property damage during the tornadoes that struck in 2023 could be eligible for financial assistance.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs established the Homeowner Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program to support families affected by disasters.

DCA has set aside $6 million for the repair and/or replacement of single-family homes damaged by the 2023 tornadoes.

Single-family homeowners whose primary home was damaged in those tornadoes are encouraged to apply for assistance, especially if they are under low to moderate-income thresholds, or have a member of the household who is disabled, elderly, or a minor.

The program is open to homeowners with primary residences damaged by the storm in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties.

Applicants will submit documentation related to their property and household, including: proof of home ownership, verification of household members, valid identification, and proof of income.

To determine if you are eligible for the program, take the survey here or call 678-233-2590.

