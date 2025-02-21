GA man sentenced for blowing up woman’s house, threatening to have python eat her child

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 20 years in prison for conspiring to blow up a woman’s house, threatening to feed her daughter to a python and more.

Stephen Glosser, 38, pleaded guilty to charges including exploding a bomb at the coastal Georgia home. He was also ordered to pay $507,781 in restitution.

According to court documents, Glosser and another man, Caleb Kinsey spent months illegally surveilling the victim “with the intent to kill, injure, harass or intimidate” her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His guilty plea described that he conspired to shoot arrows into her front door, release a python into the home to eat her daughter, mail dog feces and dead rats to the home, scalp her and blow up the house.

Speaking with ABC-affiliate WJCL, authorities said the woman and child living in the home had just moved in the day before the explosion, on Jan. 12, 2023. Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe told WJCL that one of the suspects and the woman had a prior relationship.

Glosser found her home using internet searches based on an image the woman had previously given him.

TRENDING STORIES:

He and Kinsey bought exploding targets online and constructed a bomb, which they used to blow up the woman’s home.

After the bombing, Glosser had a cleaning crew clean his carpets to hide traces of the bomb-making materials.

Kinsey was arrested in Louisiana on unrelated charges and is awaiting trial in south Georgia for the explosion.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group