Charges dropped against GA mom, 2 others after autopsy says baby didn’t die of hypothermia

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are no longer facing murder charges after an autopsy revealed the baby they were accused of killing didn’t die of hypothermia.

District Attorney Jared Williams told WJBF-TV that new evidence pointed away from Bennie Nash, Lamisha Seright and September Seright, who were previously charged with malice murder and felony murder.

September Seright was identified as the baby’s mother.

Initially, the D.A.’s office said 3-month-old Josiah Seright was wrapped in a wet blanket, placed in a wet car seat and set down in front of an air conditioner, leading to his death from hypothermia in August.

According to an autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the child’s temperature was above 95 degrees when he was found, which would rule out hypothermia as a cause of death.

The baby’s cause of death has been listed as undetermined.

Lamisha Seright had previously been released on a $55,400 bond. The other two were being held without bond.

All three have since been released from the Richmond County Jail.

