Woman granted bond after 3-month-old Georgia baby dies of hypothermia

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — One of the women charged with murder in the death of a 3-month-old who died of hypothermia earlier this month has been granted bond.

WJBF-TV reported that Josiah Noel Seright was wrapped in a wet blanket, placed in a wet car seat and put next to an air conditioning unit set to 61 degrees inside a motel room.

His mother, 19-year-old September Seright, 42-year-old Lamisha Diane Seright and 39-year-old Bennie Antonio Nash have all been arrested and charged with murder and child cruelty.

According to jail records, Lamisha Diane Seright has been granted a $55,400 bond. She is still in custody at the Richmond County Jail.

September Seright and Nash are still being held without bond.

It’s unclear how long the baby was in front of the air conditioner.

Officials say the baby died from hypothermia and respiratory failure.

