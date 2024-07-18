GA man drives out of state for sex with a 14-year-old. Instead, he meets an undercover cop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A southwest Georgia man was convicted Tuesday of driving out of state to try and have sex with a minor.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Dustin M. Hatcher, a 39-year-old from Sale City, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon after a day-and-a-half-long trial in Florida.

Justice Department officials said that in February 2024, a combination of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were in the middle of a joint undercover operation to identify and find adults interested in sexual activity with minors.

During the operation, an undercover investigator posted an ad online about himself and a fake 14-year-old niece, who another undercover investigator was posing as online, that were available for a sexual encounter, according to USDOJ.

Officials said Hatcher messaged the investigator saying he wanted to meet and have sex with the undercover agent pretending to be 14.

Then, USDOJ said Hatcher agreed to meet the undercover agents at a gas station in Tallahassee, Fla.

When he arrived, Hatcher was arrested by Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents from Homeland Security.

Now convicted of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct,

Hatcher awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 4, according to federal officials.

