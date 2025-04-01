GA man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old on multiple occasions

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 39-year-old man is facing charges after alleged incidents involving a 7-year-old child.

Andrew Holland was arrested on Friday. This is after Johnson County investigators said they received information on March 24 that between June 2024 and February 2025, Holland sexually abused the 7-year-old four different times.

Holland was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery on a minor and four counts of grooming of a minor for sexual offense.

“We do not take any allegations of this nature lightly and will treat any issues with the utmost importance when it comes to protecting our children. We will continue to work diligently and utilize any and every resource to continue to conduct operations against egregious crimes such as these,” Sheriff Greg Rowland said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Inv. Troy Fallin at 478-864-4003.

