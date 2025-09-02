GA high school student dies in Labor Day crash

A Georgia student died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. The Lumpkin County School System identified the 17-year-old as Ayden Molinari.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Georgia State Patrol says the crash occurred around 6:42 a.m. Monday morning on Wimpy Mill Road. Troopers say the 2008 Ford Mustang Molinari was driving veered off the road, struck a power pole and guard rail, and overturned into a creek.

Molinari died at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries. Georgia State Patrol is working to determine what caused the Mustang to veer off.

The school is providing additional counseling and support services to help students and staff cope with the loss.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard also expressed condolences, asking the community to “pray for comfort, strength, and healing during this challenging time.”

