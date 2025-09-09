GA gas prices increase by only a penny, still 16 cents lower than a year ago

GEORGIA — The average gas price in Georgia has increased by one cent, reaching $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to the latest figures.

This slight uptick in prices is still 16 cents lower than the average price a year ago, offering some relief to drivers. Currently, it costs about $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline in Georgia.

“Overall, gas prices have been steady, with just small increases in certain regions. That’s in line with forecasts showing prices lower than last year, even with a few regional fluctuations,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Nationally, the average gas price has also risen by one cent, now standing at $3.19 per gallon.

Savannah has the highest gas price in Georgia, at $3.01 per gallon, while Catoosa-Dade-Walker boasts the lowest at $2.82 per gallon.

For electric vehicle drivers, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations remains steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour.

