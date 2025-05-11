GA deputies searching for escaped man wanted for multiple felonies

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

Deputies say Chris Bailey escaped from custody in two counties and has active warrants.

He’s wanted for six felonies, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, unregistered vehicle, alteration of tag, and more.

Deputies say if you spot him, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

