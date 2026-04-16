22,000 chickens killed in Georgia fire

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — After a chicken house caught fire earlier this week, tens of thousands of chickens are dead.

Banks County Fire officials say they were called to Highway 51 south in Lula on Tuesday night.

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When they arrived, they found the commercial chicken house fully engulfed in flames. Several brush fires were sparked but quickly put out to contain the fire.

The house was full at the time of the fire, and all 22,000 chickens inside died.

The building was deemed a total loss.

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Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but electrical problems cannot be ruled out.

No people were injured in the fire.

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