GA deputies say ‘Aqua Bandit’ enjoying chlorine-filled paradise he didn’t pay for

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — While the weather may be warming up some Georgia deputies said you’ll be swimming in a pool of jail bars if you commit a crime.
Lee County deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of buying pool supplies with another person’s credit card.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect walked into Mullins Pools on March 17 and racked up $1,178.95 worth of pool supplies on the credit card.
Deputies said the company is left holding the bill and the “Aqua Bandit” is off somewhere, presumably enjoying a chlorine-filled paradise he didn’t pay for.
He’s now wanted for financial transaction card fraud, deputies said.
The LCSO is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 229-759-6012.
