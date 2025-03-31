Man who had breathalyzer device inside car for DUI, sentenced for killing GA woman

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a Georgia woman has learned his fate.

On Sunday, the Newton County District Attorney’s Office announced the maximum sentencing for Stephen James Taffe.

This is after Taffe pleaded guilty last month to first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving while license suspended, following too closely, and open container. Officials said, Taffe hit Angelina Fuller with his vehicle from behind during the Memorial Day 2023 weekend.

Court documents revealed Taffe’s blood alcohol level was 0.284, more than three times the legal limit during the time of the crash. The DA said Taffe had an ignition intersection device installed in his car. The device requires drivers to take a breath sample to test for alcohol before allowing the vehicle to be driven.

Taffe’s device was installed because of his prior DUI conviction, the DA said.

Evidence revealed in court showed Taffe broke the ignition interlock device, allowing him to drive his car while under the influence of alcohol. The court also heard a 911 call from a concerned citizen trying to help police find the Taffe’s car after she saw him driving erratically.

During the hearing, the State discussed recorded jail calls from Taffe that showed a lack of remorse.

Taffe was sentenced to 17 years in confinement, which is the maximum sentence allowed.

“When someone drives under the influence, it turns their car into a weapon that can kill. Any loss of life due to a DUI driver is unacceptable and tragic, but this case is especially egregious. Not only did Taffe have a history of DUIs and he was extremely intoxicated, but he also took steps to bypass a device installed in his car that was designed to stop him from driving if he had alcohol in his system. Nothing will undo the loss Ms. Fuller’s family suffered. But I hope this sentence can send a message to every driver out there that driving under the influence is unacceptable,” Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said.

