Brookhaven PD K9 unexpectedly dies while on duty

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department announced the loss of one of their own, K9 Chico.

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The agency says Chico passed away on May 8 due to a sudden medical emergency while in the line of duty. Officer Castellanos handled K9 Chico and is said to have served with unwavering loyalty, courage, and heart.

The department says this loss is deeply felt. K-9s are more than working dogs. They are teammates, companions, and family.

“We ask our community to keep K9 Chico handler, fellow officers, and all those impacted by this loss in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Brookhaven Police Department said. “Thank you, K9 Chico for your service, your sacrifice, and the legacy you leave behind. Run fast, bite hard and Rest in Peace.”

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