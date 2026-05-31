Judge unseals Fulton County elections case seeking to shield ID info from DOJ, county says

ATLANTA — The court has granted Fulton County’s request to unseal their case against the Department of Justice, who issued a subpoena seeking the identity information of everyone associated with the 2020 election.

That’s according to a statement released Sunday from Robb Pits, chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Fulton County.

The county filed a motion to quash to keep the DOJ from enforcing the subpoena.

“The recent decision to unseal means that you will be able to follow future developments because the public and media now have access to the docket and the documents filed in the case,” Pitts said.

The subpoena comes after the FBI in January went to a Fulton County elections warehouse and seized ballots and other documents from the 2020 election, which Georgia’s certified totals showed Trump lost in the state to Biden by 11,779 votes out of nearly 5 million cast. Trump, a Republican, still insists the election was stolen from him even though judges and his own attorney general concluded otherwise.

Pitts’ statement is below.

“On May 4, 2026, Fulton County went to court to stop a federal grand jury subpoena. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) demanded the identity, home address, personal phone and email, and other information about every person who assisted with the 2020 general election. We opposed it by filing a Motion to Quash to prevent the DOJ from enforcing the improper subpoena. The case was then sealed by the Court, and Fulton County filed a Motion to Unseal—which was joined by members of the media—because this is a matter of critical importance and the public should be allowed to know what is happening in this case. The Court has now granted the request to unseal the case, and we can share the following update about the case status. The Court has ordered that the subpoena not be enforced while our Motion to Quash is being considered.

The Court held a hearing on our Motion to Quash on May 19, 2026 and set a schedule for the parties to file additional briefs over the coming weeks.

The recent decision to unseal means that you will be able to follow future developments because the public and media now have access to the docket and the documents filed in this case. As the public can now see, Fulton County is fighting and will always fight to protect the rights of our election officials, election workers, and voters. — Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts

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