GA 18-year-old critical, 5-year-old injured in early morning shooting on Father's Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia 5-year-old and an 18-year-old were both injured in an early morning shooting on Father’s Day, according to WTVM.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Old Buena Vista Road in Columbus just after 2 a.m.

The 5-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old is in critical condition.

No one has been arrested.

The victims have not been identified. Their relationship is unclear.

Police did not say where the shooting happened.

