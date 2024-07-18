GA 17-year-old missing after dad discovers home security cameras got disconnected

LYONS, Ga. — A Georgia girl’s family has reported her missing after security cameras at her home were disabled.

Early Tuesday morning, Lyons police received a report about a missing 17-year-old, identified as Edlyn Yuliana Botello-Guzman.

Officers said her father, Daniel Morales, discovered the cameras in their home had somehow been disconnected. He called police to do a welfare check. They weren’t able to locate his daughter.

Botello-Guzman is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in finding her. If you see her or know where she may be, investigators say call 912-526-3638.

