Rapper G Herbo arrested in Atlanta, accused of assaulting mother of his child

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a popular rapper was arrested in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Police Department confirmed G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was arrested after a dispute with the mother of his child, Ariana Fletcher.
Around 11:40 a.m., police said they responded to a call at a home in the 900 block of Canterbury Lane.
When officers arrived, they said, they spoke with Fletcher, who told them a verbal argument with Wright quickly escalated.
She says the rapper assaulted her, then left the home with their son. However, while officers were on the scene, Wright returned.
He was arrested and charged with simple battery. Police said Fletcher suffered minor scratches as a result of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
