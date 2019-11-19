0 Funeral arrangements made for beloved high school football player Chase McDaniel

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and teammates will say their goodbyes this weekend to a beloved teammate.

Carrollton High School senior and football player Chase McDaniel died Saturday after a months-long battle with lymphoma cancer.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about McDaniel's story back in May. The 17-year-old learned he had cancer on the day of the prom. He still took his date to the dance.

"As a senior at Carrollton High School, he was a member of the Trojan Football Team and one of the captains and was a true example of what it means to be Trojan Gold. Soon after Chase received his diagnosis of cancer, he was quoted as saying "The most important day is today. I try not to think into the future. I try to think about right now." During his battle, Chase fought courageously and never wavered in his faith," his family said in McDaniel's obituary.

His family announced the following visitation and funeral arrangements for the 17-year-old.

McDaniel's family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel in Carrollton on Friday from noon until 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Saturday at Crossroads Church in Douglasville at 1 p.m.

McDaniel will be buried at West Georgia Memorial Park with his Carrollton football teammates serving as pallbearers. Everyone who attends is asked to wear No. 42 in memory of McDaniel.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to help a cause close to McDaniel's heart: providing new shoes for children who can't afford them. Donations can be made to Chase the Victory at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, P.O. Box 215, Carrollton, GA 30112.

McDaniel's funeral on Saturday will the day after the Trojans play in the second round of the playoffs.

When they take the field, each player will have a McDaniel sticker on his helmet and a No. 42 wristband.

"Chase was very humble. He would just want us to go out there and try to win. But all of us to honor him is the least we can do," head football coach Sean Calhoun said.

