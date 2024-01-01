Woman hit by vehicle, thrown off I-20 overpass, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 20 near Fulton Industrial Blvd is partially shut down after officials say a woman was hit and thrown off an overpass.
Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News on Monday, just before 5 a.m., officers received reports of a person hit by a car on Interstate 20 eastbound before Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
According to the investigation, a woman was standing on the side of the interstate and was hit by a car. Officials confirmed the woman was thrown off of the overpass.
The woman’s identity and condition have not been released.
No further information has been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
It is unclear when the road will be reopened.
