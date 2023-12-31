Gwinnett County man accused of swindling Liberty Mutual out of more than $9.2 million

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding an insurance company out of millions of dollars.

In 2016, Jose Martinez, 56, of Grayson reportedly submitted a self-audit form to Liberty Mutual Insurance company with his company’s 2016 corporate income tax return information.

Officials say the documents contained false information on his company’s profits and employee pay.

“Mr. Martinez deceived the insurance company by altering the revenue generated by the company and the amount owed to his employees,” Commissioner John F. King said.

King stated Martinez committed the fraudulent activity to hide his company’s true worker’s compensation liabilities, which resulted in reduced insurance premiums.

“The suspect’s actions defrauded Liberty Mutual of more than $9,250,000 in premiums which should have been paid for the coverage liabilities received,” King said.

On Dec.1 warrants were taken out on Martinez. He was arrested on Dec. 5

