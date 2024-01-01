Man found shot to death near busy DeKalb County road, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a man who was found shot to death on the side of the road.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 1:40 a.m. officers received reports of a person shot on Flat Shoals Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the grass just off the roadway who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
No further information has been provided.
The shooting remains under investigation.
