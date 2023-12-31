Fulton County detainee sets Rice Street Jail cell aflame prompting change of housing, deputies say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Saturday night, part of the jail was briefly on fire.

According to deputies, a detainee set a jail cell on fire, prompting a quick response from jail staff and requiring more than a dozen detainees to be moved to a different housing location in the facility.

“A detainee set a fire to a cell at the Rice Street Jail causing 15 detainees to safely be relocated to another housing zone,” FCSO said in a statement.

The exact time the fire occurred was not yet available.

Answering additional questions from Channel 2 Action News, FCSO said that jail staff extinguished the fire but they weren’t the only ones to respond.

“AFRD did respond and checked out the cell to ensure the fire was completely out,” adding that “no one needed medical attention.”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat praised his staff for how they handled the situation as it unfolded.

“I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances. The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority,” Labat said in a statement.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting for more information from FCSO as they investigate the incident at the jail. We have reached out to Atlanta Fire Rescue for more information as well.

