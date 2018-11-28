0 Woman crashes car, tries to force her way into family's home, victim says

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Sandy Springs man said a woman tried to force her way into his home, terrorizing his family.

Channel 2's Dave Huddleston spoke with the victim and found out the woman crashed her car, then tried to use a garden tool to get inside.

"My sister-in-law came running downstairs saying, 'Something's happening, something's happening. Get up,'" the victim told Huddleston.

The victim who wanted to remain unidentified, said after the woman shattered a window, some of the children woke up. They all gathered together, but the man said he grabbed his gun and came to the front door.

"It's the first time I had to point my gun at somebody. I was trained that's the last resort, and it didn't faze her, but it definitely shook me up, to say the least," he said.

The victim said the woman who appeared to be in her 40s seemed to be "out of it" when she started banging on the windows around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

"When she approached the door, she was mumbling, and the only words I could make out were something about her father," he said.

He said his wife called 911. Minutes later, Sandy Springs police showed up to the Mount Vernon Parkway home.

Huddleston is working to get the police report and the suspect's mug shot. The victim said he's glad no one was hurt and he didn't have to use his weapon.

"The kids were scared, to say the least, and we were all shaken up," he said. "But as a result, we've put a plan of action in place in case something like this happens again. We know who's doing what, and I think that gives the kids a peace of mind, as well."

