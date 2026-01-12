Woman accused of killing, dismembering girlfriend makes court appearance

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County woman accused of murdering her girlfriend and stealing her identity nearly two decades ago will not get bond on the murder charges against her.

“Ms. Thompson went into the Sandy Springs DDS location, Department of Driver Services. She actually renewed the license of Nicole Alston,” said Sandy Springs Detective John Nanoff.

Nanoff was on the stand Monday in front of Fulton County Magistrate Judge Todd Ashley. Thompson is accused of murdering her girlfriend Nicole Alston and dismembering her body nearly 18 years ago. Prosecutors say she was stealing Alston’s identity to buy cars and steal her government benefits.

“Nicole was originally receiving food stamps after her body was found. The food stamps did continue to the point where I was even able to get printouts that in 2008 telephone communications were made with the person identifying themselves as Nicole Alston. Those benefits also continued through 2015,” Nanoff said.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten filed a new malice murder charge against Thompson in the 2007 killing. Warrants allege Alston was killed inside the couple’s Palmetto apartment and dismembered and dumped in Troup County.

Greer talked exclusively with Alston’s mother, Sylvia Alston, Monday on the phone. She said she was happy the case is moving forward, and she is against Thompson getting any bond.

Sylvia Alston said of the case in September: “She was found in these burning bags with no head, no hands, no feet. It kind of took me, it took my breath away, what cruelty an inhumane person could. She didn’t deserve that.”

