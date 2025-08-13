Woman killed, dismembered, identity stolen: Mother of victim speaks after arrest in cold case murder

The mother of a murder victim spoke for the first time Wednesday, following an arrest made nearly 18 years after the victim’s body was found dismembered and burned on the side of the road.

The parents of Nicole Alston were emotional during a news conference in Fulton County. Investigators called the formerly cold case one of the most gruesome they have dealt with.

Investigators say the case may have involved human trafficking, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Law enforcement officials arrested Angel Marie Thompson, and she is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Alston’s mother said her daughter was the life of the party, and that she trusted Thompson. They decided to move to Georgia together from New York.

Investigators believe the relationship became abusive, and that Thompson killed her, dumped her body in black bags in Troup County and set her on fire in December 2007.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group