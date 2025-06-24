WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen car across Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges after Sandy Springs police say he stole a vehicle and led them on a chase earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 5, officers were conducting a routine business check along Mt. Vernon Highway when they spotted a red wide-body Dodge Challenger Scat Pack parked in the parking lot.

Officers said they noticed at least one person in the passenger seat. When officers ran the car’s license plate, police learned it wasn’t registered to the Dodge.

The SSPD Flock cameras verified that the license plate was being used for two different vehicles at the same time, and the car was confirmed to be stolen.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers continued their investigation, a man, later identified as Brandon Barton, hopped into the driver’s seat and sped out of the parking lot.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and Barton pulled over.

SSPD said during the initial contact, officers tried to explain the reason for the stop, but then Barton drove away, initiating a chase.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

An officer conducted a PIT maneuver to end the chase at Georgia 400 northbound near Hammond Drive.

Barton and the passenger were arrested. The passenger’s age and identity were not released.

Barton was charged with affixing a license plate to conceal the identity of the vehicle, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, theft by receiving, operating an unsafe vehicle, and possession of Schedule ll drug

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group