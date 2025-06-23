VIDEO: DUI driver leads GA deputies on high-speed chase with 4 children inside car, officials say

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said a woman made several ‘bad decisions’ after leading them on a high-speed chase earlier this month.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on June 8, Twiggs County deputies were patrolling on Interstate 16 when they noticed a driver in a 2018 Nissan Altima was not wearing a seatbelt, along with other equipment violations.

Deputies said when they tried to pull the car over, the driver merged onto the right shoulder and turned on the hazard lights.

According to authorities, the driver, later identified as Christian Briana Jackson-Swinney, did not stop and continued to speed away.

Deputies said the Nissan sped to over 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone and merged back onto I-16.

Jackson-Swinney continued the chase for several miles.

The Nissan continued to travel on I-16 east at speeds of 120 mph, according to the TCSO. The Nissan passed other vehicles in the emergency lane at speeds over 100 mph. T

Officials said a deputy was able to direct the Nissan onto the exit ramp, where they performed a PIT maneuver, causing the Nissan to spin into the ditch, where Jackson-Swinney tried to pull back out before being blocked by other deputies.

Jackson-Swinney was arrested and the passenger, Quantavious Durden, was detained.

Deputies said while searching the vehicle, they found a small burnt blunt that contained marijuana, along with two open containers of alcohol, “Clubtails Watermelon Margarita” and “Smirnoff Blue Raspberry”.

Durden claimed the margarita drink and was cited and released.

Jackson-Swinney agreed to a voluntary field sobriety test, which deputies said indicated she was over the legal limit to drive a car.

As for Jackson-Swinney, she faces several charges including: seat belt, window tint, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, child seat, open container, DUI, four counts of child endangerment DUI, possession of marijuana, and driving while license is suspended.

“Ms. Jackson-Swinney made several bad decisions, with the first certainly being partaking of drugs and alcohol while driving; especially with 4 minors in the vehicle. If you want to drink, do drugs and drive, please rethink this decision; and if you decide to break the law, please do not involve innocent lives in your thoughtless decisions,” the TCSO said.

