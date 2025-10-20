Victim says he was violently attacked ‘over nothing’ during road rage incident inside parking garage

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A road rage incident in Sandy Springs turned violent Tuesday night when a driver attacked another man in a parking garage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The altercation occurred around 8:40 p.m. at the Park Towers parking garage off Hammond Drive.

Surveillance footage captured a red Corvette running a stop sign before the driver confronted Justin Thompson, leading to a physical assault.

“I took several blows to the head here. I took one here, and I got a nice kick here when I got thrown to the ground,” Thompson told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Thompson described how the driver of the red Corvette blocked his path, prompting both men to exit their vehicles.

TRENDING STORIES:

The situation quickly escalated as the driver began landing punches and kicks.

“Honestly, just get away from me. Go home. I said that several times—just go, just go,” Thompson said, recalling his attempts to defuse the situation.

The confrontation intensified when Thompson tried to call 911, only for the attacker to smash his phone, leaving him unable to seek immediate help.

“I can’t process that. I just couldn’t think of getting that angry—over nothing,” Thompson expressed.

Sandy Springs police have confirmed they are investigating the assault and have issued arrest warrants for the suspect.

However, no arrests have been made yet.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Thompson has shared a photo of the suspect in hopes that someone will recognize him and prevent further incidents.

As police continue their investigation, Thompson remains hopeful that the suspect will be apprehended soon. “I just want them to catch him—so he doesn’t do it to somebody else,” he said.

©2025 Cox Media Group