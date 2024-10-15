Union City kicks off neglected spaces revitalization program, moves to demolish blighted properties

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City leaders announced the beginning of a new neighborhood revitalization initiative focused on what they call neglected spaces.

On Monday, Mayor Vince Williams and members of the Union City City Council had a long-blighted property demolished, saying it had “been a symbol of blight and safety concerns,” for a while, mentioning its overgrown weeds and hazardous condition.

Calling the program “Change Starts Here,” Williams addressed residents and business owners, telling them the initiative was to begin clearing the way for a “collective effort to tackle blight” in the city and promote community pride and development.

“This initiative also embodies our commitment to elevating a safer Union City,” said Police Chief Cassandra Jones. “We are leading by example, but we need everyone’s support. Residents, business owners, and stakeholders—our future requires that we work together.”

City officials said the news conference at the demolition site, and the demolition itself, were part of a larger “Reclaim, Renew and Reimagine Union City” strategy.

Union City Planning Commission Chair Marilyn McCain said that they are a “progressive city and this is a clear indication of the progress we’re making in handling the blight that has marred our city for a very long time.”

Some residents in the area said they would like the demolished properties to be turned into affordable housing and green spaces.

