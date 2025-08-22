Union City elementary school opens 2nd clothing program spot for students in need

UNION CITY, Ga. — Liberty Point Elementary School students will return on Monday to a new resource called “Zion’s Closet,” designed to meet their needs with clothing and supplies.

The initiative is supported by the nonprofit Love Beyond Walls, founded by Zion Lester’s parents, and aims to provide essential items to students in need.

“When I tell students... Miss Lewis promises that you’re gonna be happy, healthy and ready to learn... now I have someone to actually help me do that,” Tanisha Lewis, principal of Liberty Point Elementary School, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

Zion Lester, a high school senior, was inspired by her parents’ community service and decided to contribute by writing a children’s book about compassion.

The closet, which is the second of its kind in a Title I elementary school, is stocked with dresses, sweaters, jackets, shoes, bookbags, and books, all donated by Love Beyond Walls.

Lewis told Channel 2 Action News that she was excited about the vibrant energy of the space, emphasizing its potential to meet students’ basic needs so they can focus on learning.

Dr. Terence Lester, the executive director of Love Beyond Walls, highlighted the importance of reaching out and being vulnerable.

“That’s what makes us human... and we want to help as much as we can,” Dr. Lester said.

With ‘Zion’s Closet,’ Liberty Point Elementary officials hope to ensure that every child has their basic needs met, allowing them to focus on their education.

