Hundreds without water after main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to fix a broken water main in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is reporting a 30-inch break in a water main on Clairmont Road near Buford Highway.

There are several homes and businesses, including a Kroger, in the area.

County officials say approximately 200 people are being affected.

Neighbors and businesses in the area will see water service stopped while crews make the repair.

There is no estimated time for it to be repaired.

