Black business conference in Atlanta connects owners, companies for support, resources

ATLANTA — A national conference for Black business owners is underway at the Hilton Atlanta, aiming to provide networking and economic strategies.

The event included both the 2025 Invent Fest and the 125th National Black Business Conference.

“You need to get in the room so that you can learn from people,” Ronnie Tyler, a black business owner attending the conference, told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Dr. Kenneth Harris is the executive director of the conference.

“It’s so important we practice economic sovereignty,” Harris told Channel 2 Action News, adding that the event drew over 3,000 Black businesses from 33 countries.

Lamar Tyler, the keynote speaker and co-founder of Traffic Sales and Profit, highlighted the need for businesses to keep the revenue moving.

“What they really need is cash flow,” Tyler said. “If they run out of cash they can’t make payroll if they run out of cash they can’t buy inventory and they can’t run the businesses from day to day.”

Event organizers said the conference is expected to help Black women entrepreneurs and provide a platform for business owners to connect and share experiences.

