DeKalb man kept trafficking drugs after federal indictment, prosecutors say

DAYTON, Ohio — A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after prosecutors say he trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine between Georgia, Ohio and California.

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A judge sentenced David Gullatte, 39, of Lithonia, to 170 months, about 14 years, after pleading guilty in two federal drug trafficking cases.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Gullatte was a major drug trafficker who brought bulk amounts of drugs into the Southern District of Ohio from a supplier in California.

Court documents show that between 2020 and 2021, law enforcement intercepted multiple kilograms of drugs being mailed to Gullatte.

Prosecutors said Gullatte purchased the drugs from a California supplier, then arranged for shipments to be mailed to homes in Atlanta and Dayton. After receiving the shipments, investigators said he resold the drugs in southern Ohio and other areas.

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In one example, prosecutors said Gullatte received more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in Atlanta in September 2020 and arranged for someone else to transport the drugs to Dayton for delivery and resale.

Prosecutors said Gullatte continued supplying drugs even after he had been indicted in federal court. While awaiting trial, investigators said they caught him supplying cocaine and other drugs to a drug trafficking organization in Xenia, Ohio.

Throughout the drug conspiracies, prosecutors said Gullatte was responsible for trafficking more than 30 kilograms of controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Gullatte was originally indicted in May 2024 and was later charged with continued drug trafficking in March 2025. He pleaded guilty in both cases in September 2025.

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