Moonshiner known as ‘Cheese’ found in shed with explosives, meth sentenced

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Michael Ferrell Price, a 68-year-old from Ball Ground, was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Authorities said Price, known as “Cheese,” was involved in trafficking methamphetamine from a shed where he also stored explosive devices and more than 150 firearms, including machine guns and unregistered silencers.

He also operated an illegal moonshine still on the property.

Price was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross to 87 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user on May 7.

“Price posed a clear danger to the community by selling methamphetamine and distilling moonshine while maintaining an illegal stash of explosive devices and more than 150 firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

“This case demonstrates the results we achieve when federal, state, and local law enforcement work hand-in-hand,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka.

The investigation into Price began in September 2024 when agents of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad started looking into his activities at his mother’s home in eastern Cherokee County.

On Oct. 22, 2024, agents executed a search warrant at the property, finding more than 3 ounces of highly pure crystal methamphetamine, several gallons of homemade moonshine, dozens of illegal explosive devices and 150 guns.

Among the firearms found were two machine guns, a short-barreled rifle, a privately manufactured firearm without a serial number, five firearm silencers and a stolen revolver.

“Stockpiling weapons while trafficking drugs is a recipe for tragedy,” said Major Walter Jones, Director of Drug Enforcement-Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

Price, a long-time methamphetamine user, was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or explosives.

The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, with the investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

