Suspects ram Fulton County patrol car, try to drive away in stolen car

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen vehicle led to two arrests in Fulton County, according to police.

Recently, Fulton County officers received a FLOCK alert about a stolen car in the area of Peyton Place and Overlook Ridge.

After searching the area, officers found the stolen vehicle inside an apartment complex.

The department said that after officers spotted the stolen car, the suspects tried to drive away and rammed a patrol car.

After a short chase, officers were able to box in the car and arrest both suspects.

The suspects whose ages and identities were not released were found to have active warrants for aggravated assault, burglary, and theft by receiving stolen property.

The FCPD said the driver had fentanyl and marijuana.

"The Fulton County Police Department is dedicated to keeping our communities safe and holding those accountable that prey on the innocent," the department said.

