Sheriff: Heroic officer stabbed in neck by inmate may have saved someone’s life

A Fulton County detention officer stabbed multiple times in the neck is recovering following a violent encounter with an inmate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke exclusively with Sheriff Pat Labat, who called the injured detention officer a hero.

Labat said Officer Rico George Jr. had just wrapped up his shift for the day and was preparing to head home when he learned another officer was having an issue with an inmate at the jail on Rice Street.

Instead of ignoring the situation, he jumped into action and ended up getting stabbed multiple times in neck.

“I look at it as he may have saved another officer’s life,” Labat said.

Labat said he is grateful that George is alive and on the road to recovery. Surrounded by his family and friends, the injured Fulton County detention officer continues to improve in the hospital.

Details on the officer’s recovery and the suspect, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group