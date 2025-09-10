Sandy Springs man pleads guilty to stabbing fiancée’s dog to death

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs man has pleaded guilty for viciously attacking and killing his fiancée’s dog earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Joshua Paul Allen was convicted of cruelty to animals in the first degree, terroristic threats, and tampering with evidence.

Police said back on Feb. 11, Allen, got into an argument over the phone with his fiancée as she was driving home. Moments later, police say she saw him attack her dog through live streaming video on her phone.

“She witnessed on her cellphone, from residential cameras, him strangling and then stabbing the dog to death,” said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan the residential video also shows Allen attempting to cover up the crime scene with bleach.

“There’s images of him pouring Clorox and trying to get the blood up and putting the remains of the dog inside a trash bag,” said Millholland.

TRENDING STORIES:

They arrested Allen when he left the home and say they found the dog’s remains in his car.

“It’s very disturbing, it’s gruesome and unacceptable,” said Sgt. Millholland.

Police say the defendant has a history of violence and was on probation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The defense requested a sentence of five years, with only two years to be served. However, the Fulton County Superior Court Judge denied this request and instead sentenced Allen to eleven years without the possibility of probation or parole.

©2025 Cox Media Group