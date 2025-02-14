Sandy Springs man stabbed fiancée’s dog to death, poured Clorox to clean up, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs man is under arrest after police say he viciously attacked and killed his fiancée’s dog on Tuesday night.

Police say Joshua Allen, 42, got into an argument over the phone with his fiancée as she was driving home.

Moments later, police say she saw him attack her dog through live streaming video on her phone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She witnessed on her cellphone, from residential cameras, him strangling and then stabbing the dog to death,” said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Tom Regan the residential video also shows Allen attempting to cover up the crime scene with bleach.

“There’s images of him pouring Clorox and trying to get the blood up and putting the remains of the dog inside a trash bag,” said Millholland.

The dog’s owner called the police after watching the attack on her phone. They arrested Allen when he left the home and say they found the dog’s remains in his car.

“It’s very disturbing, it’s gruesome and unacceptable,” said Sgt. Millholland.

Police say the defendant has a history of violence and was on probation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Claudine Wilkins, the founder of The Animal Protection Society, told Regan there is often a link between animal cruelty and domestic violence.

“It’s very typical. We see animal abuse completely associated with domestic violence. This is a way to ‘get her,’” said Wilkins.

A Georgia representative has introduced legislation that would allow judges to add pets to temporary restraining orders in domestic abuse cases.

“About 47% of women who have been in abusive relationships will tell you they delayed leaving because of concern of what would happen to their pets,” said Marietta Republican State Representative Sharon Cooper.

Allen remains in jail without bond. Police say he faces felony charges including animal cruelty, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group