Roswell shares status update on nearly $2 million Liberty Square Park redevelopment

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has approved the redevelopment of Liberty Square Park, moving forward with a nearly $2 million project funded by the INODIC grant to enhance park access in an underserved neighborhood.

On Nov. 24, the Roswell City Council approved the redesign and construction contract for Liberty Square Park, marking the beginning of its construction phase.

The park, located at 1280 Mission Hills Court, serves a community where nearly 74% of residents qualify as low-to-moderate income, and has been identified as underserved in the City’s 2022 Parks Master Plan.

“Liberty Square Park is a meaningful investment in one of Roswell’s most underserved neighborhoods,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “The INODIC program, our Master Plan guidance, and direct community feedback together ensure this project reflects the needs and aspirations of the families who call this area home.”

“We pursued the INODIC grant because we saw a tremendous opportunity to invest in a park that means so much to this community,” Steven Malone, Director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department, said. “The funding ensures we can deliver the features residents asked for at the open house.”

The redevelopment of Liberty Square Park is intended to transform the 21.4-acre site into a community-centered space with several improvements, including a new pavilion facility, restrooms, parking improvements, playground features, new plantings and landscaping, passive field space for open recreation, and stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) to support regulatory requirements.

Community engagement played a significant role in shaping the project. On June 25, 2025, the City hosted a community open house at Liberty Square Park to gather feedback on early park concepts.

More than 100 residents attended, sharing their priorities and ideas for the park, including play areas, safe lighting, shaded gathering spaces, better pedestrian access, and preserving the park’s open green space.

Following a competitive procurement process, the City selected Lagniappe Development as the highest-scoring contractor.

The City negotiated a $1,706,921 construction contract and allocated $223,489 for construction administration, inspection, materials testing, and contingency, bringing the total project budget to $1,930,410, fully covered by the INODIC grant program.

Construction is anticipated to begin early 2026, with substantial completion expected by Fall 2026. As the project progresses, the City will continue to share updates, schedule information, and opportunities for community involvement.

