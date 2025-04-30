Roswell moves forward with $93.4 million in bonds for ‘transformational projects’

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell announced Tuesday that it was getting ready to issue a second round of general obligation bonds to fund a series of transformational projects.

A general obligation bond is "a municipal bond not secured by any assets; instead it is backed by the issuer’s power to tax residents to pay bondholders," according to the U.S. government.

For Roswell, the new bonds to be issued are a second, and final, round for the projects. The city said they plan to issue $93.4 million, adding to the $86.2 million they released in 2023.

City officials said Roswell residents “overwhelmingly” approved the funding back in November 2022 to support “long-overdue improvements” in the city’s recreation, parks bicycle and pedestrian paths and sidewalks, public safety capital projects and the construction of a downtown parking deck.

“This second tranche is about finishing what we started—delivering on our promise to the voters,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “These investments aren’t just for today. They are generational projects that will shape the Roswell we leave to our children and grandchildren.”

The city said they expect the bonds to be closed in July 2025, allowing them to then be used for advancing “vital public safety improvements, expand pedestrian infrastructure and enhance the parks system” in Roswell.

Here’s a list of some of the projects to be funded by the second tranche of bonds:

Improvements to Riverside Park and Don White Park as part of the River Parks Master Plan

Construction of new Fire Station 27 in East Roswell

Expanded sidewalks and bike paths

Renovations to the new Public Safety Headquarters

Activation of Roswell 911 Center

The city said they were leveraging the bond funding in a responsible way to ensure a maximum return on investment, with estimated impacts on property taxes in Roswell averaging $69 per year or $5.75 per month.

For full details on the projects funded by the general obligation bonds, head online here.

