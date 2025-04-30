Gwinnett County Solicitor General launches Special Victims Unit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Solicitor General’s Office announced the launch of a Special Victims Unit on Wednesday.

According to the office, the unit will “better serve victims of sensitive misdemeanor offenses, including sex crimes, vehicular homicides, stalking, pandering and prostitution.”

Officials said the new unit is meant to address unique challenges in these types of cases, particularly ones involving teenagers.

Part of that is due to recent developments in Georgia in cases involving those 13 to 18-years-old.

“Establishing the Special Victims Unit is a significant step toward ensuring every victim in Gwinnett County receives the attention and care they deserve,” Solicitor-General Lisamarie N. Bristol said. “By dedicating specialized resources to these sensitive cases, we’re not only enhancing our legal response but also reaffirming our commitment to compassionate and effective justice.”

The Special Victims Unit will serve as the primary point of contact for sex-related crimes, but also animal cruelty and neglect cases that are prosecuted in Gwinnett County State Court.

As far as staffing, the new unit will include an assistant solicitor general, investigators, victim advocates and trial assistants and will allow “the office to triage sensitive cases more efficiently while offering enhanced specialization and training opportunities for staff.”

