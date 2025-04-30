Woman accused of using dating app to lure Atlanta man to robbery, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a woman they say tricked a man into being robbed.
In February, police responded to an apartment complex where a man reported being robbed.
The victim told investigators that he met two women on a dating app and planned to meet up with them.
When he got there, he was met by five unidentified men who took his Jordan sneakers and $30 in cash and ran off.
He was only able to provide police with a photo of one of the women.
Anyone who recognizes her should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
