Woman accused of using dating app to lure Atlanta man to robbery, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a woman they say tricked a man into being robbed.

In February, police responded to an apartment complex where a man reported being robbed.

The victim told investigators that he met two women on a dating app and planned to meet up with them.

When he got there, he was met by five unidentified men who took his Jordan sneakers and $30 in cash and ran off.

He was only able to provide police with a photo of one of the women.

Anyone who recognizes her should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

