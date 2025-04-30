Atlanta

Woman accused of using dating app to lure Atlanta man to robbery, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Woman accused of using dating app to lure man to robbery (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a woman they say tricked a man into being robbed.

In February, police responded to an apartment complex where a man reported being robbed.

The victim told investigators that he met two women on a dating app and planned to meet up with them.

When he got there, he was met by five unidentified men who took his Jordan sneakers and $30 in cash and ran off.

He was only able to provide police with a photo of one of the women.

Anyone who recognizes her should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

