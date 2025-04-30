Only hours left before parking prices increase at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In less than 24 hours, parking fees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will go up.

Channel 2 Action News was at the airport when officials announced the decision to increase parking fees at all of its lots, just over a week ago.

The change takes effect at midnight on May 1.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, airport assistant general manager Tyronia Smith said the fees are increasing to handle a need for the airport to provide more parking options, better services and a higher load of travelers passing through.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We think that competitive pricing won’t affect the capacity, we think our garages will still be full, and the demand is still there for additional capacity, which is why we’re still building the south deck phase 1 and other parking facilities as well,” Smith told Channel 2 Action News previously.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s how the fees are changing, come midnight:

South/North Hourly: Will increase from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 per hour, $50 max Day 1 and $75 daily after

Will increase from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 per hour, $50 max Day 1 and $75 daily after International Hourly: Will increase from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 for first hour, $15 per hour after, $70 max Day 1, $100 daily after

Will increase from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 for first hour, $15 per hour after, $70 max Day 1, $100 daily after South/North Daily: Will increase from $3 per hour, $19 max to $30 daily

Will increase from $3 per hour, $19 max to $30 daily South/North Economy: Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily

Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily ATL West Deck: Will increase from $3 per hour, $16 max to $10 per hour, $30 max per day

Will increase from $3 per hour, $16 max to $10 per hour, $30 max per day ATL Select

Uncovered: Will increase from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Will increase from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Covered: Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily flat rate

Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily flat rate

Oversized: Will increase from $3 per hour, $28 max to $40 daily flat rate

Will increase from $3 per hour, $28 max to $40 daily flat rate Domestic Park Ride: Will increase from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Will increase from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate International Park Ride: Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $30 daily flat rate

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group