Hartsfield-Jackson to change parking spot fees for 1st time in 8 years

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in nearly 10 years, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says they’re increasing parking fees.

The airport fees are changing to pay for a need to increase capacity, provide better services and handle the higher load of travelers and passengers coming and going, according to officials.

At a Monday briefing on the new rates, Tyronia Smith, the airport’s assistant general manager, said the rates will start in a little over a week.

“The rates go in effect for people who enter the parking garage at midnight on May 1,” Smith said. “So as long as you enter the garage prior to midnight on May 1, you’ll be under our existing parking rate structure. After midnight on May 1, you’ll be the new parking rate structure and there will be signage that will be posted. At the entrance of each of the gates and also online.”

Explaining the rates, Smith said they’ll still be competitive with similarly sized airports, and that the changes won’t impact how much the parking at the airport is used.

“We think that competitive pricing won’t affect the capacity, we think our garages will still be full, and the demand is still there for additional capacity which is why we’re still building the south deck phase 1 and other parking facilities as well,” Smith told Channel 2 Action News.

As far as the increases, here’s how airport officials broke down the changes in cost:

South/North Hourly: Will increase from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 per hour, $50 max Day 1 and add $75 daily after

Will increase from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 for first hour, $15 per hour after, $70 max Day 1, $100 daily after South/North Daily: Will increase from $3 per hour, $19 max to $$30 daily

Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily ATL West Deck: Will increase from $3 per hour, $16 max to $10 per hour, $30 max per day

Uncovered: Will increase from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Covered: Will increase from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily flat rate

Oversized: Will increase from $3 per hour, $28 max to $40 daily flat rate

Some travelers at the airport told Channel 2 Action News that the prices should stay the same, calling it almost a toll when people already pay plenty.

“It’s not a good thing, the rates should stay the same. I feel like it’s just a tax on the consumer, because the parking lot hasn’t been improved in decades,” Stephen Lovett said. “If the money’s going towards the building of it, it seems like a toll almost where taxpayers are already providing enough to cover the cost of it.”

Others told Channel 2 Action News that the change in rate wouldn’t impact them because they use rideshares to go to the airport.

“Well, I really don’t park in the parking area, I Uber because it’s more cost effective to Uber than to park, here at the airport,” Natalia Rios said. “If there’s an increase you should definitely Uber because the money won’t add up. You’re spending more time in your parking, more money in your parking, then you do when you Uber.”

More generally, Chris Seats said that he wouldn’t mind the rates going up if it meant more efficient parking, but said “it’s already kind of expensive for the daily lot.”

