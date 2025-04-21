Atlanta Hawks fire GM Landry Fields

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have fired general manager Landry Fields.

The move comes just a few days after Atlanta’s season ended in the NBA play-in tournament.

"I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor," Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said.

The Hawks have promoted Onsi Saleh as their new general manager.

The organization will also begin a search for a president of basketball operations.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will have the latest on Channel 2 Action News.

