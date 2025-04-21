Dunwoody drug ring leader sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, meth in home with 4-year-old daughter

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Multiple people, including a Dunwoody ringleader, have been sentenced for distributing drugs within and outside of metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Homeland Security Investigations began investigating a drug trafficking operation led by Karla Lopez-Delgado in 2022.

Officials said Lopez-Delgado ran the organization with the help of Jonathon Torres-Aguirre, who, at the time, was incarcerated at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Ga.

Agents conducted a search warrant at Lopez-Delgado’s Dunwoody apartment—a two-bedroom apartment she shared with her four-year-old daughter.

Authorities said they found 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 80 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine, and a handgun.

Agents also found several cell phones with hundreds of conversations with Torres-Aguirre about their drug trafficking activities across the state of Georgia and into Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, a judge sentenced each individual after they pleaded guilty to their charges:

Karla Lopez-Delgado pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 19 years, eight months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Jonathon Torres-Aguirre was sentenced to 12 years, seven months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Marco Camacho-Escobar was sentenced to 10 years, one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Issac Duran-Gomez was sentenced to three years, seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Carlos Santiago was sentenced to five years, three months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Bennie Shelton was sentenced to three years, ten months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Kiara Jones was sentenced to one year of home detention, followed by three years of supervised release.

“Drug dealers who poison our communities will be held accountable. These sentences serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can profit off addiction — we will find you, and you will be prosecuted,” said Steven N. Schrank, HSI Special Agent in Charge.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group