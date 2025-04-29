Parents reunite with officer who saved their choking baby

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six months after a newborn stopped breathing, his parents have reunited with the officer who saved his life.

The reunion was met with gifts from the parents of Baby AJ to Austell Police Officer Rachel Seager.

The biggest gift from AJ’s parents is the long-lasting bond they now have with Seager.

“I relive it almost every day because it was hard. Who wants to lose a child?” AJ’s mother, Ariel Williams, said.

It’s a night that she will never forget.

“In the midst of feeding him, I was like, ‘He’s choking.’ I was on the phone with my wife,” Williams said.

“By the time I got down the stairs, Officer Seager was at the door,” Williams said.

“I began child CPR, thrusting on his back,” Seager said.

“She was able to bring my baby back to me,” Williams said.

Now, six months later, AJ and his parents have reunited with their hero.

“He is everything you could ask for,” Williams said about Baby AJ.

The couple presented Seager with a poster. On it is a poem titled “Guardian in Blue.”

“He’s like a part of me now,” Seager said about AJ.

The Williams couldn’t agree more...

“It’s not officer anything, she’s (Auntie) TT Ray,” Williams said.

AJ’s mother told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she knows CPR, but in that moment, she was so shaken up, she didn’t want to risk making a mistake.

She did the right thing by calling 911.

