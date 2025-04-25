Austell officer credits training after saving baby’s life: ‘a lot more than … making arrests’

AUSTELL, Ga. — An Austell police officer is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a 2-week-old baby.

Officer Rachel Seager reunited with baby AJ six months after she saved his life.

AJ’s parents are so thankful for Seager’s actions, they refer to her as AJ’s aunt.

The frantic moments were captured through the lens of Seager’s body camera that night.

“The call came out that there was an unresponsive infant. Immediately, I noticed the baby was blue,” Seager said.

With little to no time, Seager knew she had to act fast.

“I grabbed him, and I flipped him over on my forearm. He was so small. Began child CPR, thrusting on his back at the time because he was just choking on some milk, it just came out. I turned him back up, his color began to come back,” Seager said.

Moments later, Seager heard a sign of life.

“When those cries came out, I pretty much wanted to cry with him. I was elated. It was a great feeling. There is a lot of training that goes into policing, and it’s a lot more than the aspect of just making arrests,” Seager said.

Seager is now a part of AJ’s family. His parents said they are extremely thankful that Seager saved their baby’s life.

“This is exactly why I come to work every day,” Seager said.

Seager said she trains for these kinds of situations all the time, but this is the first time she’s used her skills on an infant.

